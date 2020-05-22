NYSE: KNX Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.



Phoenix, AZ based Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $5.34 billion in 2018 to $4.84 billion in 2019, and that its Net Income decreased from $419.26 million in 2018 to $309.20 million in 2019.



Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) declined from $40.09 per share in February 2020 to as low as $27.54 per share on March 16, 2020.



