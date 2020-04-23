NYSE: LAIX Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at LAIX Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- Certain directors of LAIX Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) and currently hold any of those NYSE: LAIX shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain LAIX Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



China based LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning services through its Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China.



LAIX Inc. conducted its initial public offering ("IPO") in September 2018 and sold 5.75 million American depositary shares ("ADS") at $12.50 per share.



LAIX Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from 165.56 million CNY in 2017 to 637.22 million CNY in 2018, and that its Net Loss increased from 242.76 million CNY in 2017 to 488.06 million CNY in 2018.



On March 12, 2020, LAIX Inc. announced that the Company's unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. For the quarter, LAIX Inc. reported GAAP earnings per share of -$0.60 on revenue of $33.2 million, both of which fell short of consensus estimates.



Those who purchased shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.