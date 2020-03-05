NYSE: LBRT Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Denver, CO based Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. On February 5, 2020, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc announced its financial and operations results for fourth quarter and full year 2019, revealing diluted earnings per share that fell significantly below analysts' expectations at $0.53 and full year 2019 EBITDA that decreased 37% compared to the previous year. Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) declined from $11.40 per share on January 8, 2020 to as low as $7.31 per share on February 7, 2020.



