NYSE: LBRT Shareholder Notice: Deadline on June 2, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on June 2, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT).



Investors who purchased shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 2, 2020. NYSE: LBRT stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) common shares, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, that there was an oversupply in the hydraulic fracturing services market, that the Company's pricing power was weak, that the Company's services were not increasing and its competition was not decreasing, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.