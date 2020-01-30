NYSE: LTHM Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Livent Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) shares over potential securities laws violations by Livent Corporation was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Philadelphia, PA based Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds for energy storage, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. On January 7, 2020, Livent Corporation announced that the Company had "revised its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial guidance" and "now expects full-year 2019 revenue in the range of $385 million to $390 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of $98 million to $101 million and adjusted earnings per share of 40 cents to 42 cents." Explaining the revised guidance, Livent represented that its "fourth quarter performance was negatively impacted by lower than forecasted realized pricing and by reduced lithium hydroxide volumes due to delayed customer orders."



