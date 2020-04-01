NYSE: LUV Investor Notice: Deadline on April 20, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Southwest Airlines Co.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on April 20, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) over alleged securities laws violations by Southwest Airlines Co.



Investors who purchased shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 20, 2020. NYSE: LUV stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) common shares between February 7, 2017, and June 25, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 7, 2017, and June 25, 2019, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Southwest's operations were non-compliant with government maintenance and safety regulations, that the foregoing issues were exacerbated by Southwest's undue influence over FAA officials and, consequently, lax regulatory oversight of the Company's operations, that all of the foregoing significantly increased the safety risks to passengers traveling on Southwest flights and heightened governmental scrutiny into the Company, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



