NYSE: MCD Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at McDonald's Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- Certain directors of McDonald's Corporation are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) and currently hold any of those NYSE: MCD shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain McDonald's officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On April 13, 2020, it was reported that McDonald's Corporation faces a proposed class action by female employees over alleged widespread sexual harassment.



Shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) closed on April 28, 2020, at $185.93 per share.



Those who purchased shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



