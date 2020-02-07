NYSE: MCD Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by McDonald's Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by McDonald's Corporation and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by McDonald's Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On May 21, 2019, the ACLU announced the filing of 25 lawsuits and regulatory charges of condoning sexual harassment in the workplace and retaliating against employees.

Then on January 7, 2020, two McDonald's executives filed a lawsuit against the Company alleging systemic racial discrimination and a hostile work environment under the Company's former chief executive.



Shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) closed on February 6, 2020, at $212.87 per share.



