NYSE: MEI Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Methode Electronics, Inc.

The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Methode Electronics, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On July 14, 2023, Methode announced that "[o]n July 10, 2023, Joseph Khoury was placed on leave from his position as Chief Operating Officer." The announcement added that "[Khoury's] powers, authority and duties as such officer of the Company were suspended."

Then, on December 7, 2023, Methode announced that "[o]n December 5, 2023, the Board of Directors of Methode Electronics, Inc. (the 'Company') removed Joseph Khoury from his position as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, and Mr. Khoury was terminated as an employee of the Company's Egyptian subsidiary and is no longer associated with the Company." The announcement explained that "multiple other officers of the Company have assumed Mr. Khoury's management duties during this period, while remaining in their current positions and as a result, the Company has eliminated the position of Chief Operating Officer for the present time."



Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) declined from $51.38 per share on February 03, 2023, to as low as $20.46 per share on December 07, 2023.



