NYSE: MHK Investor Notice: Deadline on March 3rd in Lawsuit Against Mohawk Industries, Inc. Upcoming

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on March 3, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK).



Investors who purchased shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: March 3, 2020. NYSE: MHK stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) common shares between April 28, 2017 and July 25, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between April 28, 2017 and July 25, 2019, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company engaged in deceptive and unsustainable sales practices to mask declining customer demand for its Conventional Flooring products, that Mohawk's increasing inventories was not the result of increasing inflation or the Company's backward integration, but instead the result of the Company deliberately stuffing the channels with Conventional Flooring Products to boost sales, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.