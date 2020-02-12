NYSE: MHK Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Mohawk Industries, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- An investor in NYSE: MHK shares filed a lawsuit against Mohawk Industries, Inc. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



On July 25, 2018, after the market closed, Mohawk Industries, Inc announced disappointing financial results for second quarter 2018, disclosing that Mohawk "reduced [its] production volumes more than [the Company] had thought" and that it "came into the year with higher inventories than [it] wanted to have."



On this news, the Company's share price fell $38.06, or over 17%, to close at $179.31 per share on July 26, 2018, thereby injuring investors.



Then, on October 25, 2018, after the market closed, Mohawk Industries, Inc reported third quarter 2018 financial results that fell below the Company's guidance, stating that "[t]o improve [its] inventory turns, [Mohawk was] presently manufacturing fewer units than [it was] selling, which is negatively impacting [its] costs."



Then, on July 25, 2019, after the market closed, Mohawk Industries, Inc reported that sales in its Flooring NA segment declined 7% year-over-year and that there was "big buildup in inventory in ceramic."



On February 7, 2019, Mohawk Industries, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $9.49 billion in 2017 to over $9.98 billion in 2018 and that its Net Income declined from $971.63 million in 2017 to $861.7 million in 2018.



The plaintiff claims that between April 28, 2017 and July 25, 2019, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company engaged in deceptive and unsustainable sales practices to mask declining customer demand for its Conventional Flooring products, that Mohawk's increasing inventories was not the result of increasing inflation or the Company's backward integration, but instead the result of the Company deliberately stuffing the channels with Conventional Flooring Products to boost sales, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



