NYSE: MO Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Altria Group, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Altria Group, Inc..



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: MO stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Altria Group, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: MO stocks, concerns whether certain Altria Group, Inc directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Altria Group, Inc had conducted insufficient due diligence into JUUL prior to the Company's $12.8 billion investment, or 35% stake, in JUUL, that Altria Group, Inc consequently failed to inform investors, or account for, material risks associated with JUUL's products and marketing practices, and the true value of JUUL and its products, that all of the foregoing, as well as mounting public scrutiny, negative publicity, and governmental pressure on e-vapor products and JUUL made it reasonably likely that Altria's investment in JUUL would have a material negative impact on the Company's reputation and operations, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



