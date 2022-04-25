NYSE: MP Investor Alert: Deadline on April 25, 2022 in Lawsuit Against MP Materials Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2022 -- A deadline is coming up on April 25, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP).



Investors who purchased shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP; formerly FVAC; FVAC WS; FVAC.U) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: HHHHH. MP Materials Corp. stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) common shares between May 1, 2020 and February 2, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 1, 2020 and February 2, 2022, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp had overstated its due diligence efforts and expertise with respect to identifying target companies to acquire, that Fortress Value Acquisition Corp performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy MP Materials prior to the Business Combination, or else ignored significant red flags regarding, inter alia, Legacy MP Materials' management, compliance policies, and Mountain Pass's profitability, that as a result, the Company's future business and financial prospects post-Business Combination were overstated, that MP Materials engaged in an abusive transfer price manipulation scheme with a related party in the People's Republic of China ("China") to artificially inflate the Company's profits, that MP Materials' ore at Mountain Pass was not economically viable to harvest for rare earth metals, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP; FVAC; FVAC WS; FVAC.U) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



