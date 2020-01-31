NYSE: MTD Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is under investigation on behalf of investors of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) shares over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Columbus, OH Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. On July 24, 2019, a report was published on Mettler-Toledo International Inc titled "Imprecise Earnings." The report asserted, in part, that the Company's "ability to never miss quarterly Wall St earnings estimates raises doubts about the quality of its financial statements." The report characterized Mettler-Toledo as "[r]un by secretive management in Switzerland, and with key U.S.-based financial, tax, and audit managers all having worked at current auditor PwC," and on this basis asserted that "adequate, independent questioning of its financial results are lacking."



