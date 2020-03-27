NYSE: NCLH Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- An investor, who NYSE: NCLH purchased, filed a lawsuit against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



Investors who purchased shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May 11, 2020. NYSE: NCLH investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On March 9, 2020, an article was published on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd titled "Leaked Emails: Norwegian Pressures Sales Team to Lie About Coronavirus." According to the artiicle , the leaked emails show Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd n managers pressuring sales employees to lie to customers about the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-2019) to protect the Company against cancellations. One of the emails reportedly advises sales staff to tell customers, "Coronavirus can only survive in cold temperatures, so the Caribbean is a fantastic choice for your next cruise."



Since the COVID-2019 outbreak shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) declined from $59.65 per share on January 13, 2020 to as low as $9.60 per share on March 12, 2020.



The plaintiff claims that between February 20, 2020 and March 12, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Norwegian was employing sales tactics of providing customers with unproven and/or blatantly false statements about COVID-19 to entice customers to purchase cruises, thus endangering the lives of both their customers and crew members, and that as a result, defendants' statements regarding Norwegian's business and operations were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



