NYSE: NI Shareholder Notice: Investigation over potential Wrongdoing at NiSource Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Certain directors of NiSource Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain NiSource Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Merrillville, IN based NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. NiSource Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $5.11 billion in 2018 to over $5.2 billion in 2019, and that its Net Loss of $50.60 million in 2018 turned into a Net Income of $383.1 million in 2019.



Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) declined from $30.29 per share in February 2020 to as low as $19.56 per share on March 16, 2020.



