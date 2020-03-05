NYSE: NOVA Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Sunnova Energy International Inc Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Sunnova Energy International Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Sunnova Energy International directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Houston, TX based Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. Sunnova Energy International Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $76.85 million in 2017 to $104.38 million in 2018 and that its Net Loss declined from $91.08 million in 2017 to $74.24 million in 2018. On July 25, 2019, Sunnova Energy International Inc. held its initial public offering ("IPO"), offering shares at $12 and selling more than 14 million shares of common stock.



Then, on August 19, 2019, Sunnova Energy International Inc. reported a net loss of $85.3 million for the six months ending on June 30, 2019, compared to $22.7 million in the prior year period.



Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) declined to as low as $8.01 per share on August 26, 2019.



