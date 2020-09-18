NYSE: NSP Investor Notice: Deadline on September 21st in Lawsuit Against Insperity, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 21, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP).



Investors who purchased shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 21, 2020. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) common shares between February 11, 2019 through February 11, 2020,, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 11, 2019 through February 11, 2020, the Defendants failed to disclose, and would continue to omit, the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operations, and financial condition, which were known to or recklessly disregarded by Defendants: (i) the Company had failed to negotiate appropriate rates with its customers for employee benefit plans and did not adequately disclose the risk of large medical claims from these plans; (ii) Insperity was experiencing an adverse trend of large medical claims; (iii) as a mitigating measure, the Company would be forced to increase the cost of its employee benefit plans, causing stunted customer growth and reduced customer retention; and (iv) the foregoing issues were reasonably likely to, and would, materially impact Insperity's financial results.



Those who purchased shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



