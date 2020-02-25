NYSE: NSP Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Insperity, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- Insperity, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP)



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) concerning whether a series of statements by Insperity, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Kingwood, TX based Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. Insperity, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $3.3 billion in 2017 to over $3.82 billion in 2018 and that its Net Income increased from $84.4 million in 2017 to $135.41 million in 2018.



On February 11, 2020, Insperity, Inc announced its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. Therein, Insperity, Inc disclosed that "[t]he average profit per [worksite employee] per month declined from $272 in 2018 to $259 in 2019 on a higher than expected benefits cost trend due to elevated large healthcare claim activity." Additionally, the Company reported that it had "recently added a new feature" in its health plan so that, beginning in 2020, Insperity will not have financial responsibility for any amount of a participant's annual claim costs that exceed $1 million.



Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) declined from $91.69 per share in February 5, 2020 to as low as $65.89 million on February 12, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP)



