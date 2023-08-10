NYSE: NWG Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by NatWest Group Plc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2023 -- An investigation was announced for investors of NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) shares over potential securities laws violations by NatWest Group plc.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) concerning whether certain statements by NatWest Group plc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Edinburgh, UK based NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. On July 26, 2023, the BBC released an article entitled "NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose quits after row over Nigel Farage account." The article stated, "NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose has resigned hours after admitting she had made a mistake in speaking about Nigel Farage's relationship with the bank. She had been heavily criticized for being the source of an inaccurate BBC report about Mr. Farage's account at Coutts, which is part of NatWest Group."



Those who purchased shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



