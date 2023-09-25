NYSE: NWG Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at NatWest Group Plc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2023 -- Certain directors of NatWest Group plc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG.



Investors who purchased shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) a have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain NatWest Group plc directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Edinburgh, UK based NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. NatWest Group plc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from 10.51 billion GBP in 2021 to 13.15 billion GBP in 2022, and that its Net Income increased from over 3.26 billlion GBP in 2021 to over 3.58 billion GBP in 2022.



On July 26, 2023, the BBC released an article entitled "NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose quits after row over Nigel Farage account." The article stated, "NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose has resigned hours after admitting she had made a mistake in speaking about Nigel Farage's relationship with the bank. She had been heavily criticized for being the source of an inaccurate BBC report about Mr. Farage's account at Coutts, which is part of NatWest Group."



