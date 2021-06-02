NYSE: OLO Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Olo Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2021 -- Certain directors of Olo Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Olo Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



New York based Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. Olo Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $50.69 million in 2019 to $98.42 million in 2020, and that its Net Loss of $8.25 million in 2019 turned into a Net Income of $3.06 million in 2020.



On March 31, 2021, media outlets reported that the third-party delivery company DoorDash Inc. ("DoorDash") had filed a lawsuit accusing Olo Inc. of fraudulently charging DoorDash higher fees than its competitors, alleging breach of a 2017 contract between the two companies.



Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) declined to as low as $23.92 per share on April 1, 2021.



