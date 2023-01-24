NYSE: OPFI Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by OppFi Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by OppFi Inc. f.k.a FG New America Acquisition Corporation.



Investors who purchased shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by OppFi Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Chicago, IL based OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products.



On July 20, 2021, Opportunity Financial, LLC ("OppFi") and FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FGNA), a special purpose acquisition corporation ("SPAC"), announced that they have completed their business combination.



Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) declined to as low as $1.87 per share on November 09, 2022.



