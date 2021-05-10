NYSE: PEN Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Penumbra, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2021 -- Certain directors of Penumbra, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: PEN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Penumbra, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: PEN stocks, concerns whether certain Penumbra directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex had known design defects that made it unsafe for its normal use, that Penumbra did not adequately address the risk of Jet 7 Xtra Flex causing serious injury and deaths, which had in fact already occurred, that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex was likely to be recalled due to its safety issues, and that as a result, Penumbra's public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



