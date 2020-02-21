NYSE: PRTY Investor Notice: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing at Party City Holdco Inc. Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Party City Holdco Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Party City Holdco directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Elmsford, NY based Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. Party City Holdco Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $2.37 billion in 2017 to over $2.42 billion in 2018 and that its Net Income declined from $215.34 million in 2017 to $122.85 million in 2018.



Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) declined from $7.37 per share on October 28, 2019 to as low as $1.52 per share on November 21, 2019.



