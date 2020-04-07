NYSE: PRU Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Prudential Financial, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Certain directors of Prudential Financial, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: PRU stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Prudential Financial, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: PRU stocks, concerns whether certain Prudential Financial, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose the following facts the Company's reserve assumptions failed to account for adversely developing mortality experience in its Individual Life business segment, that the Company was not over-reserved, but instead, its reported reserves, particularly for the Individual Life business segment, were insufficient to satisfy its future policy benefits liabilities; and that the Company had materially understated its liabilities and overstated net income as a result of flawed assumptions in calculating mortality experience.



Those who purchased shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



