NYSE: PSFE Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Paysafe Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2021 -- Paysafe Limited is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) concerning whether a series of statements by Paysafe regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Bermuda based Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide.



Paysafe Limited reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.41 billion in 2019 to over $14.2 billion in 2020, and that its Net Loss increased from $110.19 million in 2019 to $126.71 million in 2020.



On November 10, 2021, Paysafe Limited reported third-quarter earnings for 2021. Revenue was $353.6 million, a decrease of 1% from the prior-year quarter. Paysafe also guided revenue and profit forecast down for the balance of the year.



Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) declined from $8.02 per share on November 8, 2021, to $3.69 per share on November 22, 2021.



