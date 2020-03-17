NYSE: QD Investor Notice: Deadline on March 23, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Qudian Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on March 23, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD).



Investors who purchased shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: March 23, 2020. NYSE: QD stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) common shares between December 13, 2018 and January 15, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between December 13, 2018 and January 15, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that regulatory developments in China threatened to negatively impact Qudian's fiscal full year 2019 ("FY19") financial results, that Qudian's business was unprepared to mitigate the risks associated with these regulatory changes, that as a result, Qudian's loan portfolio was plagued by growing delinquency rates, that all of the foregoing made Qudian's repeated assertions concerning its FY19 financial guidance unrealistic, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



