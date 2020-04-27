NYSE: QD Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Qudian Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2020 -- Certain directors of Qudian Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: QD stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Qudian Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: QD stocks, concerns whether certain Qudian directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that regulatory developments in China threatened to negatively impact Qudian's fiscal full year 2019 ("FY19") financial results, that Qudian's business was unprepared to mitigate the risks associated with these regulatory changes, that as a result, Qudian's loan portfolio was plagued by growing delinquency rates, that all of the foregoing made Qudian's repeated assertions concerning its FY19 financial guidance unrealistic, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



