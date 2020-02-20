NYSE: QGEN Investor Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Wrongdoing at QIAGEN N.V.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at QIAGEN N.V. .



Investors who purchased shares of QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain QIAGEN N.V. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Netherlands based QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. QIAGEN N.V. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over 1.41 billion in 2017 to over 1.5 billion in 2018 and that its Net Income increased from 40.39 million to 190.38 million in 2018.



Shares of QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) grew from $21.05 per share in June 2016 to $41.47 per share in April 2019.



On October 7, 2019, QIAGEN N.V. announced third quarter results would come in below previous estimates and also announced that its CEO has resigned. QIAGEN N.V. announced it estimates third-quarter sales at constant growth exchange rate of 3%, far lower than its previously estimated sales growth of 4% to 5%. Qiagen also announced its long-term CEO, Peer M. Schatz, who served the Company for 27-years, would resign as CEO and Chairman of the Board effective immediately. The Company's Senior Vice President, Thierry Bernard will act as interim CEO while the Company undertakes a search for a new CEO.



