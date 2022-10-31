NYSE: QNGY Investor Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Securities Laws Violations by Quanergy Systems, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Quanergy Systems, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Quanergy Systems, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Sunnyvale, CA based Quanergy Systems, Inc. develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. Quanergy Systems, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $3.01 million in 2020 to $3.92 million in 2021, and that its Net Loss increased from $35.83 million in 2020 to over $63.54 million in 2021.



In June 2021, Quanergy Systems, Inc. said it has agreed to merge with special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp.



Quanergy Systems, Inc. became a publicly listed company on February 8, 2022 after completing a business combination with CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp.



Shares of Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) declined from $133 per share on February 18, 2022 to as low as $1.082 per share on October 24, 2022.



