NYSE: QUOT Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Quotient Technology Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2020 -- Quotient Technology Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) concerning whether a series of statements by Quotient Technology Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On November 5, 2020, Quotient Technology Inc. reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020, including revenue that fell short of consensus estimates. In addition, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, Quotient Technology Inc. reported "restructuring charges of zero and $1.5 million, respectively, certain acquisition related costs of $0.4 million and $1.0 million, respectively, and loss contingency of $2.0 million related to a contract dispute resulting from a retailer's failure to perform certain obligations related to a guaranteed distribution fee arrangement for both respective periods." Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) declined from $9.88 per share on November 5, 2020, to as low as $6.96 per share on November 12, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.