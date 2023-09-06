NYSE: RBA Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by RB Global, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2023 -- An investigation was announced on behalf of investors of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) shares over potential securities laws violations by RB Global, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by RB Global, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Westchester, IL based RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide.



On August 2, 2023, RB Global, Inc., announced the departure of its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.



Then on August 21, 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported that "Major shareholders have privately written to vehicle marketplace's board voicing displeasure with management changes."



Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) declined from $65.13 per share on August 01, 2023, to $55.54 per share on August 02, 2023.



