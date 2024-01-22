NYSE: RBLX Investor Alert: Deadline on January 26, 2024 in Lawsuit Against Roblox Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2024 -- A deadline is coming up on January 26, 2024 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) over alleged securities laws violations by Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX).



Investors who purchased shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: January 26, 2024. Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) common shares between March 10, 2021 and February 15, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 10, 2021 and February 15, 2022, the Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that a material portion of Roblox's growth was due to weak content controls and the lack of spending restrictions on its platform and that these inadequate controls enabled younger Roblox users to play games with inappropriate content and make unauthorized Robux purchases which translated into unsustainable levels of bookings and revenue.



The plaintiff further alleges that statements made by Defendants between March 10, 2021 and February 15, 2022 were materially false and misleading when made because they misrepresented or failed to disclose that the Roblox platform had insufficient content controls and lacked user spending restrictions, that these inadequate controls enabled younger Roblox users to play games with inappropriate content and make excessive, unauthorized Robux purchases, that a material portion of Roblox's bookings and revenue growth was due to these excessive, unauthorized Robux purchases, that fourth quarter 2021 and 2022 bookings would be negatively impacted by Roblox's planned rollout of enhanced parental controls, and that based on the foregoing, the Company's bookings and revenue growth was unsustainable between March 10, 2021 and February 15, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



