NYSE: RDW Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Redwire Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2021 -- Redwire Corporation is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Redwire Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Jacksonville, FL based Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally.



Shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) began trading in September 2021 through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.



On November 9, 2021, Redwire Corporation announced that it would reschedule its earnings announcement for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, which had been previously scheduled for November 10, 2021. An employee notified Redwire management of potential accounting issues with a business subunit. The Company's Audit Committee has commenced an independent investigation.



Shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) declined from $13.79 per share on November 4, 2021, to $8.78 per share on November 23, 2021.



