NYSE: RVTY Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Revvity, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2023 -- Revvity, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Revvity, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Waltham, MA based Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. On October 30, 2023, Revvity, Inc. reported disappointing results for its third quarter of 2023, including non-GAAP earnings-per-share of $1.18, missing consensus estimates by $0.01, and revenue of $670.74 million, missing consensus estimates by $23.78 million and representing a 5.8% year-over-year decline. The Company also slashed its full year 2023 revenue guidance to between $2.72 billion and $2.74 billion, compared to its prior revenue forecast of $2.8 billion to $2.85 billion, as well as analysts' estimates of $2.83 billion. On a conference call to discuss Revvity's results, the Company's Chief Financial Officer noted that there was a "noticeable step down" in demand from Revvity's pharmaceutical and biotech clients, particularly in September. In addition, Revvity advised that weakness in demand for its diagnostics and contract research solutions would likely continue at least into the first half of the next year.



