NYSE: SEE Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Sealed Air Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Sealed Air Corporation.



Investors who are current long term investors in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: SEE stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Sealed Air Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: SEE stocks, concerns whether certain Sealed Air directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Sealed Air's business, operations, and financial condition. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that Sealed Air's deduction of $1.49 billion in connection with a settlement of asbestos liabilities was indefensible and done for the improper purpose of artificially inflating Sealed Air's financial results; that Sealed Air had switched auditors pursuant to a conflicted and improper process and in order to help facilitate defendants' efforts to engage in accounting fraud; and that Sealed Air had artificially inflated its earnings, cash flows, and operating income between November 5, 2014 and August 6, 2018.



