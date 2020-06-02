NYSE: SERV Shareholder Notice: Deadline on June 9, 2020 in Lawsuit Against ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on June 9, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV).



Investors who purchased shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 9, 2020.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV) common shares between February 26, 2019 and November 4, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 26, 2019 and November 4, 2019, the defendants repeatedly assured the market that ServiceMaster was successfully executing upon initiatives to improve the performance in the Terminix segment, that the defendants stated that Terminix would reach a positive "inflection point" and was "definitely the driver" for positive trends expected in the second half of 2019, that unbeknownst to investors, however, in the past several years the Terminix segment had experienced an adverse trend of costly termite litigation, primarily related to Formosan termite activity, and that this negative trend, which would ultimately impact ServiceMaster's current and future financial results, was known to Defendants between February 26, 2019 and November 4, 2019, as by their own later admission they had been taking mitigating measures since 2018.



