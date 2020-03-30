NYSE: SIX Investor Alert: Deadline on April 13, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on April 13, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) common shares between April 25, 2018 and January 9, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between April 25, 2018 and January 9, 2020, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and growth prospects related to its agreements with Riverside to develop parks in China.



The plaintiff claims that as development of those parks began to face delays, Defendants misled investors by downplaying the problems as "short-term" and "not material in the context of the long-term opportunity", that the Defendants also assured investors that Riverside was "work[ing] through" the macroeconomic issues in China and that Riverside was in "great shape" financially, that in truth, Riverside was in severe financial distress and did not have the resources to timely complete its projects with Six Flags, and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, shares of Six Flags' common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between April 25, 2018 and January 9, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



