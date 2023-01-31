NYSE: SKIL Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws by Skillsoft Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Skillsoft Corp. f.k.a. Churchill Capital Corporation II.



Investors who purchased shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) concerning whether a series of statements by Skillsoft Corp. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Nashua, NH based Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally.



On June 11, 2021, Churchill Capital Corp II ("Churchill II") (NYSE: CCX.U), a special purpose acquisition company, and Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. ("Skillsoft"), have announced the completion of their business combination and subsequent acquisition of Albert DE Holdings Inc. ("Global Knowledge"). The combined company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the new ticker symbol "SKIL" beginning on June 14, 2021.



Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) declined to $1.03 per share in December 2022.



