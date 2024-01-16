NYSE: SNAP Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Snap Inc.

Certain directors of Snap Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Snap Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On July 25, 2023, Snap Inc. reported its second quarter 2023 financial results. Among other things, Snap Inc. also reported a weaker than expected Q3 forecast.



Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) declined from $13.89 per share on July 13, 2023, to as low as $9.99 per share on July 26, 2023.



