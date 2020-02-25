NYSE: SPR Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- An investor, who purchased NYSE: SPR shares, filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: April 10, 2020. NYSE: SPR investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Wichita, KS based Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. On January 30, 2020, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc announced Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer resigned after a review found non-compliance with certain accounting processes after the end of the third quarter. Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SPR) declined from $92.81 per share on November 18, 2019 to as low as $62.78 per share on January 30, 2020.



The plaintiff claims that between October 31, 2019 and January 29, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting, that the Company did not comply with its established accounting principles related to potential contingent liabilities, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



