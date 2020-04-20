NYSE: TAL Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by TAL Education Group

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- TAL Education Group is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On April 7, 2020, TAL Education Group announced it discovered that a particular employee committed wrongdoing in the Company's internal auditing process. TAL Education Group stated that it "found the irregularities and violations of the Company's business conduct and internal control policies by an employee in the Company's newly introduced 'Light Class' business."



TAL Education Group further stated, "based upon the Company's routine internal audit, the Company suspects that the employee of question conspired with external vendors to wrongly inflate 'Light Class' sales by forging contracts and other documentations." Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) declined from $57.25 per share on April 7, 2020 to $50.20 per share on April 8, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.