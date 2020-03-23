NYSE: TALO Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Talos Energy Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- An investigation was announced for investors in NYSE: TALO shares over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain Talos Energy directors.



Investors who purchased shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Talos Energy Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Houston, TX based Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. Talos Energy Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $412.82 million in 2017 to $891.28 million in 2018 and that its Net Loss of $62.86 million in 2017 turned into a Net Income of $221.54 million in 2018.



Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) declined from $31.34 per share on January 7, 2020 to as low as $5.74 per share on March 16, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



