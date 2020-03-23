NYSE: TLRA Investor Notice: Lawsuit Filed in Connection with Proposed Takeover of Telaria, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- An investor in NYSE: TLRA shares filed a lawsuit in connection with the takeover of Telaria, Inc. by Rubicon Project.



Investors who purchased shares of Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On December 19, 2020, Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) and Telaria (NYSE: TLRA) announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in a stock-for-stock merger. Under the terms of the agreement Telaria shareholders stand to receive 1.082 shares of The Rubicon Project, Inc. for each share of Telaria stock they own. Based on a closing price of $7.22 per share on December 18, 2019 for NYSE: RUBI shares, investors in NYSE: TLRA shares will reveice a value of approximately $7.81 per share. However, at least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE: TLRA shares at $15.00 per share.



The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement filed in connection with the proposed takeover with the Securities and Exchange Commission violates Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act because it provides materially incomplete and misleading information about the Company and the Proposed Transaction, including information concerning the Company's financial projections and analysis, on which the Board relied to recommend the Proposed Transaction as fair to Telaria shareholders



