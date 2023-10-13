NYSE: TPVG Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2023 -- Certain directors of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: TPVG stocks follows a lawsuit filed against TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: TPVG stocks, concerns whether certain TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that TriplePoint had overstated the strength of its various portfolio companies and loan book, as well as the viability of its overall investment strategy, that the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial position and/or prospects, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About:

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.