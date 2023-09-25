NYSE: TSE Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by Certain Directors of Trinseo PLC

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2023 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors s of Trinseo PLC.



Investors who are current long term investors in Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: TSE stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Trinseo PLC over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: TSE stocks, concerns whether certain Trinseo PLC directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that the Company's Bristol, Pennsylvania plant had a troubled safety record while under prior ownership and continued to be unsafe after the Company acquired it, that the Defendants did not sufficiently disclose specific risks related to conducting operations at that plant, that Operating a chemical plant with an unsafe history and presently unsafe operations exposed the Company to a heightened risk of a chemical spill or other adverse event, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.



