NYSE: TUP Shareholder Notice: Deadline on August 15, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Tupperware Brands Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on August 15, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP).



Investors who purchased shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: August 15, 2022. NYSE: TUP stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) common shares between November 3, 2021 and May 3, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between November 3, 2021 and May 3, 2022, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Tupperware was facing significant challenges in maintaining its earnings and sales performance, that accordingly, Tupperware's full year 2022 guidance was unrealistic and/or unsustainable, that all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Tupperware's financial condition, and that as a result, the Company's public statements.



Those who purchased shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



