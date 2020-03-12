NYSE: TWTR Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Twitter, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Twitter, Inc..



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: TWTR stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Twitter, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: TWTR stocks, concerns whether certain Twitter, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that Twitter, Inc publicly disclosed through a tweet that it recently found issues where certain user settings choices designed to target advertising were not working as intended. Twitter, Inc represented that "We recently discovered and fixed issues related to your settings choices for the way we deliver personalized ads, and when we share certain data with trusted measurement and advertising partners." (Emphasis added). However, the plaintiff alleges that unknown to investors, while Twitter, Inc represented that it "fixed" certain issues relating to user choice settings, Defendants failed to disclose that the changes implemented to fix these issues adversely affected Twitter's ability to target advertising, including the targeting of advertising through its Mobile App Promotion ("MAP") product, which caused a material decline in advertising revenue.



