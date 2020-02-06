NYSE: TXT Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Textron Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- Certain directors of Textron Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: TXT stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Textron Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: TXT stocks, concerns whether certain Textron directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose that end-market sales of Arctic Cat products were slowing, resulting in a massive glut of old Arctic Cat inventory on dealers' floors, that in order to clear out this old inventory, the Company provided significant price discounts, which negatively impacted Textron's earnings, and that as a result, Textron's positive statements about Arctic Cat's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading



